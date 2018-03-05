Did you know why Priyanka Chopra missed the Oscars 2018 ceremony? Check inside

New Delhi: International star Priyanka Chopra was supposed to present the Oscars this year but unfortunately gave it a miss! And the reason is her ill health. Well, the actress is not keeping well and probably that's why couldn't attend the most prestigious 90th Academy Awards ceremony.

PeeCee took to her Instagram story and posted:

The actress became a huge star internationally after her super successful American television series 'Quantico', the third season of which is about to kick off this April.

Meanwhile, the glittering event honouring some of the best ones in world cinema—Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The 90th Academy Awards was attended by the who's who of the West where stars descended in their full might.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, second consecutive year in a row. The West world stood together and braved against the aftermath of the infamous Harvey Weinstein sex scandal which exposed the underbelly of the casting couch.

CLICK TO READ COMPLETE LIST OF OSCARS 2018 WINNERS

“The Shape of Water” won the Best Picture while, Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” and Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” won the Lead Actor and Lead Actress respectively.