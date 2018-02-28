Did you know why Salman Khan refrained from tweeting on Sridevi's death?

New Delhi: Indian cinema has lost a legend. Veteran actress Sridevi breathed her last in Dubai on February 24, 2018. The first female superstar in Bollywood 'accidentally drowned' in the bathtub following a loss of consciousness, confirmed an autopsy report.

Earlier, it was reported that the actress suffered a cardiac arrest but the Dubai Public Prosecutor's Office put an end to speculation about the cause of her death, saying the actress 'accidentally drowned' in the bathtub. The case had been closed, the prosecutor's office said.

Almost everyone from B-Town took to Twitter and extended their condolences to the family except superstar Salman Khan, who had a close association with the actress and her husband Boney Kapoor.

Did you know why? Well, according to BollywoodLife.com, Salman chose not to talk about Sridevi's death on any social media platform because he is a private person in real life and he felt that tweeting wasn’t the right thing to do on such a sensitive issue.

The actor was spotted outside the family's Lokhandwala residence where Sridevi's mortal remains have taken after she landed in Mumbai. Family and friends rushed to the spot to pay their last respects to the legendary actress.

The entire country is gripped in a state of shock and sadness. In fact, both Salman and Sridevi shared a common interest in painting. Salman had even encouraged her to get back to painting and she even gifted him one of her pieces.

According to a statement on behalf of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, their daughters Khushi and Janhvi, and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan (Sridevi's side) families, the body will be kept for three hours at the Celebration Sports Club, Andheri (West), near her residence from 9.30 a.m onwards to enable people and her fans to pay their last respects.

Her sudden and untimely death not only shook the entire nation but also created a void which can never be filled. She was 54.