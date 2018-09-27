हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hazel Keech

Did you know Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech starred in Harry Potter films?

Hazel starred in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Did you know Yuvraj Singh&#039;s wife Hazel Keech starred in Harry Potter films?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's gorgeous actress wife Hazel Keech might have been away from the showbiz glitter right now, but did you know that she featured in not one or two but three Harry Potter films? Well, the actress recently featured on a chat show titled 'Miss Field show' and made some amazing revelations.

Hazel revealed that she was a part of three Harry Potter films. She played one of the students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Wow!

The famous 'Harry Potter's series had actors such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the lead roles. It set the Box office on fire and happens to be one of the most talked about films of Hollywood.

Hazel starred in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actress was seen in Billa and Bodyguard. She was also seen as a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She got married to Yuvraj on November 30, 2016.

The 'Harry Potter' film series is based on the Harry Potter novels by author J K Rowling. It comprises eight fantasy films, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001) and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

 

Tags:
Hazel KeechHarry PotterYuvraj SinghHarry Potter filmsBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close