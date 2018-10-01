हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Didn't see this coming: Digangana on double debut in Bollywood

When she returned to Mumbai, she met the film's director Abhishek Dogra and soon, she joined the cast of Govinda-starrer.

Image courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai, Sep 30: Actress Digangana Suryavanshi, known for featuring in TV shows like 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera' and 'Bigg Boss', is excited about making her debut in Bollywood with two films -- 'FRYDAY' and 'Jalebi' -- which will release on October 12.

"I didn`t see this coming. I shot for both the films at different times. I was out of town, ringing on my 20th birthday with my parents and about 200 other people. My phone couldn't stop ringing one day," Digangana said in a statement to IANS.

"The casting director of 'FRYDAY' was on the line and he asked if I`d be interested to be a part of the film. They`d seen my auditions that I`d given a few years ago. I thought it was a joke. I knew I wanted to do films someday but didn`t believe it would come so easily," she added.

"It was a gift to me on my 20th birthday. When I'd begun shooting, I got a call for 'Jalebi'. This time, I had to give an audition. The role demanded conviction," she said. 

Recalling her 'Bigg Boss' days, she said: "I vividly remember when I did `Bigg Boss`. I had two contracts, one before I entered the house with my parents' signatures on it as I was 17 then and when I got out, I had another contract that I had signed after I celebrated my 18th birthday inside the house." 

"It kind of felt cool when I got out of the house. I wish it was a conscious decision but these are things you can never plan. I have also worked really hard to get here. I took a break for a year and a half to get my focus straight. I now have two films releasing the same day before my 21st birthday."

But she feels people can`t be away from a television. 

"The movies you do, come on television, the ad commercials come on TV. I have always thought of it as long-term and I take steps accordingly," she said.

 

