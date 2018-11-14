हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi looks red hot in her latest post—See pic

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi looks red hot in her latest post—See pic
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, better known as the 'Dilbar' girl keeps her Insta family in high spirits with her regular posts. The gorgeous beauty recently took to the photo-sharing site and shared a sizzling picture of hers where she is donning a bright red attire.

Nora is also famous for her hilarious videos on social media.

Nora's 'Dilbar' song from 'Satyamev Jayate' created a storm online and her breathtaking belly dance made everyone drool. 'Dilbar' song originally featured elegance personified Sushmita Sen in Sanjay Kapoor starrer 'Sirf Tum'. The film released in 1999.

Nora made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The actress will next be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' for which she even learned Spanish language. She plays a Latina in the movie, reportedly. Besides, this big project, she has also bagged John Abraham starrer 'Batla House'.

This will be second time when Nora and John will be seen together. Earlier, they sizzled the big screens in 'Dilbar's song from 'Satyamev Jayate'.

 

 

 

 

