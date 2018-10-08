हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital, diagnosed with pneumonia again

A few days back, he complained of a chest infection and was hit by mild pneumonia. 

Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital, diagnosed with pneumonia again

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He has once again been diagnosed with pneumonia. Faisal Farooqui, a family friend shared the news on Twitter. He is handling Dilip Kumar's social media account on his behalf.

He wrote: “Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut)”

His better half Saira Banu had told PTI a few days back, "He is alright. He has come back from the hospital and is recuperating at home as he had two bouts of pneumonia. He is with his doctor and nursing staff. He is getting better by god's grace".

A few days back, he complained of a chest infection and was hit by mild pneumonia. The thespian was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

Last year too, Dilip Kumar had been admitted to hospital for a week. Later he was visited by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra at home who checked on his well-being.

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'. The actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his path-breaking performances in blockbuster films like 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam, 'Ganga Jumna', and 'Karma', to name a few.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!

Tags:
Dilip KumarDilip Kumar healthdilip kumar health updateSaira BanuDilip Kumar hospitalised

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close