Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar admitted to Lilavati hospital

Last year, Dilip Kumar had been rushed to the hospital for a check-up and was admitted for a week. 

Dilip Kumar admitted to Lilavati hospital

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after he felt uneasy due to a chest infection. The thespian is recuperating, tweeted Faisal Farooqui, who handles the legendary actor's Twitter account. 

He wrote: "Saab has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. He’s recuperating. Requesting your duas and prayers. "

He further updated about Dilip Kumar's health and tweeted from his own handle. 

Meanwhile, Saira Banu told PTI, "We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist. The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon."

Last year, Dilip Kumar had been admitted to hospital for a week. Later he was visited by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra at home who checked on his well-being. 

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'. The actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his path-breaking performances in blockbuster films like 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam, 'Ganga Jumna', and 'Karma', to name a few.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery!

