Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
New Delhi: Bollywood and cricket are said to be two of the biggest religions in India. And, the combination of these two is huge enough to make the audience go crazy. Keeping this in mind, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared an online video which is breaking the internet.
In the clip, veteran actors Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor etc can be seen flaunting their cricketing skills. The video montage will definitely make you miss the golden era of Hindi cinema.
Don’t believe us? Have a look:
Yesteryear Cricket stars . https://t.co/j9hmVEBE6V
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 9 January 2017
On the cinema front, the 51-year-old actor is currently working on his upcoming film 'Tubelight'. The Kabir Khan directorial will be releasing on Eid next year. It also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a key role.
