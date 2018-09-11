हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar health update: Saira Banu thanks Home Minister Rajnath Singh, says 'Sahab is much better'

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'.

Dilip Kumar health update: Saira Banu thanks Home Minister Rajnath Singh, says &#039;Sahab is much better&#039;

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on September 5, 2018, after he complained of a chest infection. The thespian, who is still recuperating has been diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

His health has shown signs of improvement in the ICU and is being treated for pneumonia.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh enquired about the legendary actor's health and tweeted about the same. He wrote: “Spoke to Ms. Sairabano over the phone and enquired about the health of legendary film actor @TheDilipKumar ji. He is undergoing treatment at a private Hospital in Mumbai. मैं दिलीप कुमार जी के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने और सेहतमंद होने की प्रार्थना और दुआ करता हूँ।"

Later on, veteran actor's wife Saira Banu responded to the tweet updating about Sahab's health. She wrote: “Message from Saira !Banu: Thank you @rajnathsingh ji. Sahab’s health is much better. आप सभी लोगों की मोहब्बत और प्राथना से साहब जल्द ही हॉस्पिटल से डिस्चार्ज हो जाएंगे !”

"He is in ICU but is fine now. There has been a lot of improvement in his health. Doctors are doing the check up and the treatment is on too. He is normal and we are very much happy with the progress," Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President of Lilavati Hospital told PTI.

Faisal Farooqui, who handles the legendary actor's Twitter account first shared the news of his being unwell.

Meanwhile, Saira Banu told PTI, "We are here at Lilavati and we come here for a routine check-up regularly. He will be here for a few days, as long as the doctors want to do tests. All kinds of tests will be conducted. There is a team of doctors here, chest physician, neurologist. The tests are being conducted under Dr Nitin Gokhale. We need your wishes so we can go home soon."

Last year, Dilip Kumar had been admitted to hospital for a week. Later he was visited by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra at home who checked on his well-being. 

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'. The actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his path-breaking performances in blockbuster films like 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam, 'Ganga Jumna', and 'Karma', to name a few.

Here's wishing him a jet speed recovery!

 

