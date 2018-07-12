हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar health update: Saira Banu urges fans to pray for her 'Kohinoor'

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'. 

Dilip Kumar health update: Saira Banu urges fans to pray for her &#039;Kohinoor&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's doting wife Saira Banu recently took to Twitter and addressed the fans through her husband's official account. A few days back reports about Dilip Kumar's ill health had been making a buzz online. The veteran actress clarified it in a series of tweets and briefed the fans that he is keeping well and resting at home.

Saira Banu shared with the well-wishers that the family is overwhelmed with the messages that they have received inquiring about Dilip Sahab's health. She even disclosed that on June 29 this year she attended a Nikah ceremony of Asif Farooqui's daughter Nida without her better half, which is a rarity.

Check out her tweets here: 

Last year, Dilip Kumar had been rushed to the hospital for a check-up and was admitted for a week. Later he was visited by Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra at home who checked on his well-being. 

The thespian was last seen on the big screens in 1998 release 'Qila'. The actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for his path-breaking performances in blockbuster films like 'Devdas', 'Mughal-e-Azam, 'Ganga Jumna', and 'Karma', to name a few.

Here's wishing he stays in good health!

Tags:
Dilip KumarDilip Kumar healthdilip kumar health updateSaira BanuBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close