Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar may be discharged on Thursday

Dilip Kumar, one of India's most iconic actors, was admitted to the Lilavati hospital on Monday.  

Pic courtesy: @TheDilipKumar

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is recuperating in Mumbai's Lilavati hospital following recurrent episodes of pneumonia, may be discharged on Thursday afternoon, a family friend said.

Giving an update on the 95-year-old's health, Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, told IANS on the phone: "Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor's are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon."

The nonagenarian, whose last silver screen appearance was in "Qila" (1998), was also admitted to the hospital in September due to pneumonia.

