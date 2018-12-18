हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu accuses builder Samir Bhojwani of taking advantage of actor's illness

Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Kumar's bungalow has been built. 

Dilip Kumar&#039;s wife Saira Banu accuses builder Samir Bhojwani of taking advantage of actor&#039;s illness
Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu, who yesterday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's help in a property dispute, on Tuesday said that the accused builder was threatening her husband and was taking advantage of her husband's illness.

"I want the Prime Minister to pay attention to this matter. Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is making efforts into this, we hope some good result will come after the Prime Minister also intervenes. Bhojwani is taking advantage of Dilip Sahab's illness," Banu told news agency ANI today. 

Dilip Kumar's lawyer Chirag Shah called accused builder Samir Bhojwani an affluent individual and said, "Opponent has great political connections and money power to file cases time and again even after losing so many times. After Saira ji's complaint, he was arrested for 130-132 days. It seems like apart from Saira and Dilip ji, he has harassed and cheated other people too."

Earlier this month, Saira had tweeted from her husband's Twitter handle urging the Prime Minister to intervene in the property case. "Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon'ble @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Sir, Land Mafia Samir Bhojwani realeased from Jail. No Action Taken despite assurances by CM @Dev_Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, Threatened by money n muscle power. Request meeting wth u in #mumbai," the tweet read.

After Saira's tweet to Prime Minister Modi, an official from the office of Fadnavis said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took note of the issue. Fadnavis also assured to look into the matter.

Earlier this year Banu had approached police and lodged a complaint against Bhojwani. In January, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had registered a case of cheating against the builder for allegedly trying to grab the bungalow of the veteran actor.

Bhojwani had falsely claimed ownership of the two plots on which Kumar's bungalow has been built. The 96-year- old actor's bungalow is located in the upscale Pali Hill area of suburban Bandra.

The police officials suspected that Bhojwani forged certain documents to grab the property. After the offence was registered, a team of EOW sleuths raided Bhojwani's residence in Bandra from where they seized weapons, including knives and daggers.

Bhojwani was arrested by EOW in April this year.

Tags:
Dilip KumarSaira Banubuilder Samir BhojwaniDilip Kumar property dispute

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close