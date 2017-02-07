Diljit Dosanjh shares his special connection with 'Phillauri'

New Delhi: After getting an exceptional response for `Phillauri` trailer, Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh shares why word `Phillauri` is so special to him.

The Punjabi pop-sensation talks about the special connection he shares with Phillaur, a place in Punjab.

He said, "My sister got married in Phillaur. My birth place Dosanjh Kalan is very near to that place. So we have visited that place quite often, even before her marriage to see how the place is. A lot of my relatives also live there. So when I heard they are making a movie `Phillauri`, I thought I heard it wrong. But I am really happy because I have a really special connection with that place."

When asked about what according to him is special about his role in the film, the `Udta Punjab` star said, "I loved the story of the film. I did not know what the character will come out as. It was only in the director`s head. When all the tests were happening, I was really scared with all the things like trying vigs because I have never done such a thing in my life. The look came out really well and everyone appreciated, so I am quite happy."

While in the trailer we see the cute love story between him and Anushka, the actor shared how happy he was to work with the `Sultan` star.

"I had a great experience working with Anushka mam. Just not her, but working with the entire team was really great," he added.

The flick is all set to release on March 24 helmed by Anshai Lal stars Diljit Dosanjh, Anushka Sharam and Suraj Sharma.