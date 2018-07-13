हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh to get his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Delhi

Diljit's latest outing 'Soorma' has made a splash at the silver screens and the actor is being lauded for his performance in the film.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh has an ocean of fan-following. The much-talented actor made a smashing debut in Bollywood with 'Udta Punjab' in 2016. The film earned several accolades including the Filmfare Best Debut Male award that year.

The actor is an avid social media user too and keeps his fans updated about the latest developments of his life.

Adding another feather to the cap, the actor will soon get his very own wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds Delhi.

The official twitter handle of Madame Tussauds Delhi shared the news on Twitter, Here's what it read: “ This "Punjab da Puttar" will make a larger than life entrance to #TussuadsDelhi soon. Can you guess who will be measured by our artists this sunday?”

Well, there is no doubt that the actor there is none other than Diljit.

Coming to Soorma, the film is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures. 'Soorma' stars Diljit and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The movie presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.

Sandeep made a comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

