Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia relives 'Bobby' moment in a small Italian town - Watch

Her son-in-law Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share an adorable video that shows her dancing on the streets of a small town in Italy as a man plays Bobby's signature tune on his Accordion.

Dimple Kapadia relives &#039;Bobby&#039; moment in a small Italian town - Watch

Mumbai: Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, who made her grand debut with Raj Kapoor's blockbuster Bobby starring Rishi Kapoor in 1973, relived a moment from the film in Italy recently.

Her son-in-law Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share an adorable video that shows her dancing on the streets of a small town in Italy as a man plays Bobby's signature tune on his Accordion.

Akshay wrote: "When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences. #BobbyInItaly (sic)."

Twinkle too wrote: "The heart dances and what else can the poor feet do but follow - Mother, in more ways than one, sets the bar very high:) #FreeSpirit  #MamaMia (sic)."

Dimple is in Italy for a family vacation with Akshay, daughter Twinkle Khanna and grand-daughter Nitara. The family was spotted at the Mumbai international airport before leaving for a vacation.

Akshay is a devout family man and enjoys spending time with his wife and kids. The Kumars fly to distant places to make the most of the holidays.

On the work front, Akshay is shooting for Housefull 4 directed by Sajid Khan while Twinkle recently launched her latest book Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She is enjoying her innings as an author now.

Dimple KapadiaAkshay KumarTwinkle KhannaNitara BhatiaAarav Bhatia

