sonali bendre

Dipali Borkar wins 'India's Best Dramebaaz', sends heartfelt message to Sonali Bendre

India's Best Dramebaaz 3 was hosted by Vivek Oberoi, Omung Kumar and Huma Qureshi. 

Dipali Borkar wins &#039;India&#039;s Best Dramebaaz&#039;, sends heartfelt message to Sonali Bendre

New Delhi: One of the most popular kids' reality show 'India's Best Dramebaaz' season 3 finale saw Dipali Borkar as the winner. The 10-year-old Dipali hails from Pune and already has chosen her role models in Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shah Rukh Khan respectively.

The little bundle of talent in an interview with Spotboye.com shared her experience and how she felt on winning the show. When asked whether having previously worked in a dance reality show did help her, she said, “I have done Super Dancer, Dance Champion, then I did Peshwa Bajirao for Sony TV. People knew me no doubt,  but I worked here also. The judges were very fair and they rated me very well. I had a feeling I will win.”

India's Best Dramebaaz 3 was hosted by Vivek Oberoi, Omung Kumar and Huma Qureshi. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre was earlier judging it but after her cancer was detected, the actress had to leave the show and head to NYC for treatment.

When asked whether she missed Sonali Bendre as a judge after she left it, Dipali said, “Very much. We shot with her till mega auditions but then due to her health, she quit and Huma Qureshi ma'am took her position. If Sonali ma'am would have been there, we could have done lot of  masti together. I was feeling bad that she wasn’t there with us especially in the finale. We sent her a message ki 'aap jaldi se theek ho jaao' and she recorded a video for us and sent it here. I was so happy to see her on screen. 

“I just want to see her  getting well soon. I also send her a message that "I want to meet you. Please jaldi theek ho jaao”, she said when asked if she wants to meet her again.

Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. The actress has put up a brave front and has been sharing inspiring notes and her pictures sporting a bald look.

Sonali regularly updates about her condition on social media and often shares pictures and videos. She has documented each phase of braving the disease and has emerged as a really strong person.

Here's wishing Sonali a jet speed recovery!
 

