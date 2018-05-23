Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate their first Ramadan together—See pics

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan began on May 17, 2018, and will conclude on June 14. It is believed that the holy book, Quran was written during this month and people observe fasts for 30 days to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Popular television actress Dipika Kakar, who shot to fame with her role of Simar in the show 'Sasural Simar Ka' is busy celebrating the festival with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family.

Dipika married her 'Sasural Simar Ka' co-star Shoaib Ibrahim on February 22 this year, after an elaborate wedding ceremony. This is the very first time that the couple is celebrating Ramadan together.

Shoaib took to Instagram to share pictures of him and his beloved wife:

"Today’s little moments become tomorrow’s precious memories..

#lovemyfamily #iftari #alhamdulillah#ramadanmubarak"

In March 2018, Dipika admitted that she has converted to Islam. Shoaib and Dipika had also participated in celebrity couple dance show Nach Baliye last year and it was on the show that Shoaib had proposed to Dipika for marriage.

Dipika is a famous face on television and enjoys a huge fan following. She was also seen on 'Entertainment Ki Raat' recently.