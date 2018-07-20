हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim's 'Dhadak' moment is totally worth a watch!

The film is an official remake of 2016 blockbuster Marathi hit 'Sairat'.

New Delhi: Popular telly couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim give major relationship goals. The fans love to follow them on social media and get regular updates about what's cooking in their lives.

Recently, the duo shared a video on Instagram where they can be seen enacting the famous title track of 'Dhadak'. The soothing romantic song has got a thunderous response from the audiences and to watch the real-life television couple dance to it makes it even more love-dovey.

He captioned the video as: “Looking forward to experiencing this eternal tale of love!!! #dhadak”

 

Looking forward to experience this eternal tale of love!!! #dhadak

A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan and hits the screens today. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It marks the big screen debut of late actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

Both Dipika and Shoaib were seen paired as husband and wife in hit TV series 'Sasural Simar Ka'. The telly couple reportedly fell for each other during the show and solemnised their fat Indian wedding on February 26, 2018.

The wedding took place at Shoaib's hometown in Bhopal Family and close friends attended the gala affair.

Dipika and Shoaib became household names with 'Sasural Simar Ka' which first started in 2011. The show was produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

 

 

Dipika KakarShoaib Ibrahimdhadakdhadak songBollywoodJanhviIshaan

