Dipika Kakar walks hand-in-hand with husband Shoaib Ibrahim, gets a royal welcome from in-laws

Mumbai: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s Nikaah took place on Thursday in the groom’s village Madaha near Lucknow. The two looked stunning as man and wife on their wedding day. Today, Shoaib took his bride to his home and she got a royal welcome from her in-laws.

Not just Shoaib’s family, neighbours too were thrilled to welcome their bahu. Rose petals were showered from the terrace as the couple got off the car.

Dipika and Shoaib’s outfits were colour-coordinated. Dipika wore an off-white heavily embroidered legenga choli with a matching dupatta. She kept her look simple with minimal jewellery while Shoaib looked dapper in an off-white sherwani, pink shalwar and an off-white embroidered dupatta.

Take a look at a few videos and pics shared by the couple:

Outfitby: @manyavarmohey Styledby: @stylebysugandhasood A post shared by shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087) on Feb 23, 2018 at 5:26am PST

During an interview last year, Dipika said, “Shoaib and I have connected in the most difficult part of each other's life and we have seen distance, we have been away, so the fear of breaking up is not there between us."

"I always believe that there's a phase in every relationship where you are madly in love in the beginning, then you madly fight and then you cross that to have a very strong relationship. I think we have already crossed the fight stage so now we share a very matured equation and our base is very strong because we love each other a lot and with the matured understanding it just clicks perfectly," she added.

Dipika, who gained popularity as Simar from the TV show Sasural Simar Ka, was married to Raunak Samson for two years and divorced him in January 2015.

Talking about Deepika’s past, Shoaib during a media interaction said, “Dipika's past does not bother me at all. I do not know about her past. I know Dipika from the set of 'Sasural Simar Ka', where we worked together for two years. Though we did not date that time, things developed later and now we are together. In fact, I told her that we will not discuss about that.”

Here's wishing the newlyweds hearty congratulations and infinte happiness forever on their wedding day.

(With IANS inputs)