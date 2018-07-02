हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani aces her front flip just like Tiger Shroff—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani has a gorgeous svelte figure to die for. But do you know she works out really hard to look like a million bucks? Well, the 'Baaghi 2' actress, who is quite an avid social media user, recently took to Instagram and shared her video.

Disha posted a video where she can be seen doing a front flip under her trainer Nadeem Akhtar's strict supervision. And we must say that the girl aces it much like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Watch it here:

 

By the way, both Tiger and Disha train under celebrity fitness expert Nadeem.

The stunner of an actress was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Baaghi 2' starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film received a thunderous response from the viewers and her on-screen chemistry with Tiger was appreciated much.

Well, Disha is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money. On the professional front, the young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She will be seen playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

 

 

