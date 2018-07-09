हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's dinner date pics are breaking the internet

The pretty actress was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Baaghi 2' starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. 

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff&#039;s dinner date pics are breaking the internet

New Delhi: One of the most talked about couples in B-Town, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often been spotted hanging out together. The duo which has just delivered one of the biggest hits of 2018 'Baaghi 2' have always remained tight-lipped about their alleged link-up.

Recently, Tiger and Disha were spotted outside Bastian restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. This place is a celeb regular who love to eat out and hang around in the area. Disha was seen sans make-up and looked picture perfect while Tiger too kept it casual.

Check out the pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The stunning actress's short skater dress in blue with a deep plunging neckline has given it an oomph factor. The duo has been clicked leaving the restaurant and the fans can't be happier! The pictures went viral and have been shared on social media by various fans and fan pages too. Like Tiger, Disha too is a fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym.

The pretty actress was last seen in blockbuster hit 'Baaghi 2' starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film received a thunderous response from the viewers and her on-screen chemistry with Tiger was appreciated much.

Well, Disha is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money. On the professional front, the young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She will be seen playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' marking the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film releasing November 23, 2018.

 

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger Shroffdisha patani picsTiger Shroff girlfrienddisha patani dinner dateBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close