Disha Patani dances a la Beyonce, nails it with her flamboyant moves - Watch

Mumbai: Disha Patani seems to be a big fan of Beyonce and one of her Instagram posts is a proof. The pretty girl, who made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS.Dhoni: The Untold Story, posted a video to showcase her dancing skills.

And boy, she nails the performance.

Check out the video shared by Disha here.

"Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @beyonce thanks @jamesdance_ for teaching me the block and @shariquealy for the cool edit #beyonce #beychella (sic)."

Disha proves that she can burn the dance floor and make people's jaw drop.

The actress, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, has a bagged a role in Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh.

In the film, Disha, who is just a couple of films old, will essay the character of a trapeze artist. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

She has also been roped in by makers of a film starring Hrithik Roshan. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same.

Disha is basking in the success of her latest release (her second film) Baaghi 2, starring her Tiger. The film is one of the most successful films of the year.

For the unversed, Disha began her acting career with a Telugu film titled Loafer in 2015. She has also shared screen space with legendary Chinese actor Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga, an Indo-Chinese joint production in 2017.