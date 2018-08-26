हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani excited to play trapeze artist in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who had earlier announced joining the cast of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, has expressed excitement over playing the role of trapeze artist in the film.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who had earlier announced joining the cast of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, has expressed excitement over playing the role of trapeze artist in the film.

If reports are anything to go by, Disha has been practising pyrotechnics and gymnastics for her pivotal role in 'Bharat' 

The actress will be essaying the role of a trapeze artist as a part of a circus troupe, from the 1960s in the movie for which she has been taking formal training to play to do justice to her character. The ardent dancer and a lover of gymnastics is pretty excited to showcase her new skills in the movie

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani's workout videos are often a hit amongst her fans.

After receiving a humungous response from the audience for her role in M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Tabu amongst others.

Disha PataniBharatKatrina KaifSalman KhanTiger Shroffbaaghi 2

