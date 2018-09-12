Disha Patani flaunting her washboard abs will drive away your mid-week blues—See pic

New Delhi: The beautiful Disha Patani sets Instagram on fire each time she uploads a picture. The actress is quite active on social media and has massive fan-following. Disha keeps her fanbse updated and happy by regularly sharing details of her life. Whether it's posing in a black monokini or uploading a mirror selfie, her pics go viral in no time!

Disha took to Instagram stories on Tuesday and flaunted her washboard abs, giving us major fitness goals.

The actress also shared a boomerang video in which she looks absolutely stunning.

On the workfront, Disha will be seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh among others.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie took the internet by storm ever since it was announced.

'Bharat' will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was a part of the film but the actress backed out in the 'Nick' of time. To replace Pee Cee, Katrina was roped in.

Nothing has been revealed about Disha's character in the film but reports suggest that the actress will play the role of Salman Khan's sister.