Disha Patani flaunts her perfectly toned body in latest Instagram post—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren, Disha Patani raises the heat with every new Instagram upload. The actress, who will next be seen in 'Bharat', is one of the most popular actresses in B-Town and has a massive fan-following. Disha keeps her fanbase updated with deets from her life by posting regularly on social media.

Her latest Instagram upload has garnered the attention of netizens and fans have started flooding the comments section with compliments.

Check out the post here:

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play Salman's sister and a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role in the film as the makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the personal front, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff and is often clicked by the paps with him. Neither Disha nor Tiger, however, have confirmed their relationship status.