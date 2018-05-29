Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs in a Bikini top—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has a huge fan-following on social media. The actress leaves us spellbound, raising the temperature with her time-to-time social media posts. Disha took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture in a white Bikini top, paired with gym shorts. The actress is flaunting her washboard abs and giving us major fitness goals. Disha's fans have already started flooding the post with positive comments.

Check out her Instagram post right here:

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

The 25-year-old actress's Baaghi 2 sent the cash registers ringing as soon as it released. The movie stars Disha opposite Tiger Shroff, her rumoured beau. Perhaps it is Tiger and Disha's on-screen chemistry that made people flock to theatres to watch the film.

The actress has been ruling hearts ever since she made her Bollywood debut in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. The film hit the screens in 2016 and Disha became an instant favourite of many.

Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, 'Bharat'. The movie will have superstar Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover will also play a key role in the film.

'Bharat' is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.