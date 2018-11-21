हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs on a dinner date with Tiger Shroff - See pics

The style icon amongst youngsters, Disha was seen wearing a white short crop knotted t-shirt with athleisure wide skin colour pants.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff might not have openly talked about dating each other but the rumoured lovebirds are often seen hanging out together.

Recently, they were seen coming out from a popular, celeb-favourite restaurant Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. While Tiger kept it casual, Disha looked super comfy and flaunted her washboard abs. Check out their recent pictures:

The style icon amongst youngsters, Disha was seen wearing a white short crop knotted t-shirt with athleisure wide skin colour pants. The duo has been clicked together umpteen times yet they have maintained a stoic silence about being a couple.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' marking the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film will be releasing on May 10, 2019. Disha meanwhile has bagged Salman Khan's 'Bharat' which has a huge ensemble star cast.

The movie will hit the screens next year on Eid.

 

 

 

 

