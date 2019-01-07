Disha Patani flaunts her washboard abs, poses in lingerie-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often making headlines because of her alluring Instagram posts. Disha is quite active on the social media app and her pictures go viral in no time. The actress has flaunted her perfectly toned body in most of her Instagram posts and refuses to budge despite unsavory comments on her pictures.

The Baaghi actress took to share yet another picture on Instagram that will motivate you to work hard on your body. Disha strikes a pose in grey lingerie and it is hard to take eyes off her in the pic!

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role as makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Coming to her personal life, the pretty actress is rumored to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Neither Disha nor Tiger have confirmed their relationship status. However, the two are often spotted hanging out together in Bandra and it tells that there is more than what meets the eye!