Disha Patani gets into 'Bharat' mode, shares video of her back salto—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous young beauty, Disha Patani floored everyone with her innocent looks and acting skills. The svelte actress is currently training hard to ace her part in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. She will be playing a trapeze artist in the film reportedly.

Disha injured her knee a few days back and now after recuperating well, she is back in the game. The beautiful actress took to her Instagram account and shared with her fans a small video. She can be seen doing a back salto in it.

She captioned her video as: “After my knee injury trying to get back into business, “strengthening “ first day of back salto not clean but will get there soon @rahulsuryavanshi27 @nadeemakhtarparkour88”

Like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money. The pretty young actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger and the film did great business at the Box Office. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated much.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release on Eid next year.