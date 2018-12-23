Disha Patani gives lazy Sunday vibes with her no-makeup look—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often making headlines due to her glamorous and alluring posts. The stunning actress has a huge ocean of fans who are always eager to know more about their favourite actress's personal and professional life.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a selfie in her no-makeup look.

Check it out here:

Well, if that gave you some 'Lazy Sunday Vibes' we don't blame you!

The actress is blessed with gorgeous features and works hard to keep her body perfectly toned. Much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, Disha is known to be fitness freak and often shares pics and videos from her workout sessions.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!