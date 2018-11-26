हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani gives major fitness inspiration in this video—Watch

The 'Baaghi' actress took to Instagram on Monday to share yet another workout video which will give you major fitness inspiration!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani is often in the limelight owing to her smoldering photos. The actress often flaunts her perfectly toned body on social media app Instagram and fans leave no stone unturned in flooding the comments section with compliments. Disha is known to be a fitness freak and also posts videos and pictures of her regular workout sessions.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role as makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Coming to her personal life, the pretty actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Neither Disha nor Tiger have confirmed their relationship status. However, the two are often spotted hanging out together in Bandra and it tells that there is more than what meets the eye!

Disha Patanidisha patani picsdisha patani videoBharatSalman Khan

