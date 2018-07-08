हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks captivating in metallic, picture sets Instagram on fire

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bharat'.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Baaghi' girl Disha Patani enjoys a heavy fan-following. The actress is a regular social media user and her pictures go viral in no time. Disha, the flawless beauty, has set the social media app Instagram on fire yet again. This time, the actress looks captivating in a silver metallic dress. Now, who would have thought that metallic dresses could have such an enchanting effect! 

Disha has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut with 'Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story'.

Despite having a small role in the movie, Disha became the nation's new crush and people couldn't stop gushing over the beautiful actress.

Check out Disha's latest Instagram post which has started generating positive comments already:

Disha will next be seen in Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bharat'.  The movie also stars film actress Tabu and popular comedian Sunil Grover. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh will also have a role in the film.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid and 'Bharat' is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'

