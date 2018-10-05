Disha Patani looks like a dream in this white outfit—Pic

New Delhi: The queen of hearts Disha Patani is often in limelight owing to her gorgeous pictures. The 'Baaghi' actress is an avid social media user and has an ocean of fans. Disha has over 13 million followers on the social media platform and each time she posts a picture, fans flood the comments section with compliments.

The actress recently appeared on the cover of a travel magazine and looked beautiful in a floral dress.

Her latest Instagram post has her posing in a white outfit and the actress looks straight out of a dream!

Check it out here:

Disha will soon share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid release in the year 2019 and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Makers are keeping details under the wraps as of now and we can't wait to know more about the multi-starrer film!

On the personal front, the actress was rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Even though none of them ever admitted to being in a relationship, rumour mills were strong that Disha and Tiger are a couple. However, as per the latest buzz, the two have decided to take a break from the relationship.

Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying that both Tiger and Disha were having frequent arguments of late. In fact, they even tried to make their relationship work and bring back the spark in it but failed. So, in order to maintain their personal space, the two decided to part ways with each other.