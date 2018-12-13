हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani looks like a vision in a pristine white lehenga-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani made a stunning appearance at business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding. The actress wore a stunning white lehenga with intricate silver work.

Disha shared multiple pictures of her stunning outfit on Instagram. She has a massive fan base and posts frequently on social. Her pictures go viral in no time and fans are always eager to know what their favourite actress is up to.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role as makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the personal front, the actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Neither Disha nor Tiger have confirmed their relationship status. However, the two are often spotted hanging out together in Bandra and it tells that there is more than what meets the eye! Like Disha, Tiger too is known for being a fitness freak. The hunk of an actor is a great dancer as well! Dancing prowess and fitness enthusiasm is something that the two have in common.

