Disha Patani looks smouldering in latest photoshoot—Pics inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has the looks to die for! She has been ruling hearts ever since she made her Bollywood debut with 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has a mammoth fan-following. In order to keep her fanbase updated, the actress keeps posting details about her life on social media.

Her latest Instagram posts are from a photo shoot and the 'Baaghi' actress looks stunning as ever!

Check them out here:

The actress was rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff. Even though none of them ever admitted to being in a relationship, rumour mills were strong that Disha and Tiger are a couple. However, as per the latest buzz, the two have decided to take a break from the relationship. Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying that both Tiger and Disha were having frequent arguments of late. In fact, they even tried to make their relationship work and bring back the spark in it but failed. So, in order to maintain their personal space, the two decided to part ways with each other.

On the work front, Disha will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid release in the year 2019 and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. Makers are keeping details under the wraps as of now and we can't wait to know more about the multi-starrer film!