Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks smouldering on Cosmopolitan magazine cover—See pic

The young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Disha Patani is the new 'it' girl of B-Town, especially after her last outing 'Baaghi 2' hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film starring Tiger Shroff in the lead garnered a thunderous response from the audiences and opened doors for the actress to feature in other big banner ventures.

Disha recently featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine and shared the picture on Twitter.

Check it out:

Isn't it looking gorgeous? Well, Disha cuts a pretty picture in Denim jackets and with that smile, her style game is on point.

Disha is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs on the magazine cover can give any actress a run for their money. The young and gorgeous Disha enjoys a solid fanbase who like her desi and Western avatar alike. So, now we know how she can manage to look this good.

The young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She will be seen playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Now, looks like Disha is slowly but steadily making the right moves!

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsdisha patani absCosmopolitan coverdisha patani magazine coverBollywoodSalman KhanBharatPriyanka Chopra
