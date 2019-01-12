Disha Patani looks stunning in a hot pink dress—Pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a social media sensation and her pics and videos go viral in no time. The leggy lass has a perfectly toned body and never misses a chance to flaunt it. Disha is known to be a fitness freak as well and often shares workout videos that inspire us to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In her latest Instagram post, Disha can be seen casually sipping some fruit juice as she looks absolutely stunning in a hot pink dress.

Check out the pic here:

Two days back, the actress had shared a picture in which she was performing a flying-kick. The pic reminded us of her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, who is also a fitness freak.

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and even ringed in the New Year at Maldives. Both Disha and Tiger shared photos, though solo, from their beachy holiday on their Instagram accounts which grabbed attention. The two have also been spotted hanging out together in public quite often.

Neither Disha nor Tiger, however, have ever admitted to being in a relationship.

On the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of 'Bharat'. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif besides Disha. While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!