Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises the mercury in a white bikini—Pic

Disha's latest Instagram upload has her posing in a white bikini and the picture will set your heart beating faster!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in limelight owing to her alluring social media posts. Disha has been a target for trolls several times but nothing stops the gorgeous actress from flaunting her perfectly toned body and million dollar smile.

She has a massive fan following and her pics and videos often go viral in no time.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Fans of the stunning actress are always eager to know more about her personal and professional life.

The actress is blessed with gorgeous features and works hard to keep her body perfectly toned. Much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, Disha is known to be fitness freak and often shares pics and videos from her workout sessions.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most-anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!

