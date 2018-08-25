Disha Patani raises the mercury with smokey eyes and black dress—See pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani steals hearts each time she posts a picture on social media or is spotted in public. The actress has a massive fan-following and her pictures go viral in no time. Disha is an avid social media user who keeps her fans updated with the little deets of her life. The actress has the looks to die for and will next be seen in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat'.

Disha took to Instagram on Saturday and shared few pictures that will blow your mind! Her smokey eyes and black dress wonderfully complement her fair complexion.

Check out the actress's Instagram post here:

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

Talking about her next, 'Bharat', the actress will reportedly play Salman's sister in the film. A couple of days ago, Disha shared a picture on Instagram, holding a robe with the name 'Radha' written over it. It is quite possible that this is the name of her character in 'Bharat'. The makers have remained tight-lipped about the characters and everything is kept under the wraps.

The movie also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh among others.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie took the internet by storm ever since it was anonunced.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was a part of the film but the actress backed out in the 'Nick' of time. To replace Pee Cee, Katrina was roped in for the film.