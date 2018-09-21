Disha Patani raises the temperature in a red bikini—Pic

New Delhi: The gorgeous Disha Patani has an ocean of fans who flood the comments section as soon as she uploads a new picture or video. The actress is quite active on social media app Instagram and her pictures go viral in no time. Two days ago, the actress flaunted her photography skills by sharing some pictures of exotic locations. While we still aren't over those pics, Disha took to Instagram yet again on Thursday and shared a picture of herself posing in a red bikini and it has already earned her fans' approval.

Check out the pic here:

Now, don't we all just love that smile!

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in 'Bharat' along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film also stars actor-comedian Sunil Grover and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh among others.

'Bharat' is slated for an Eid 2019 release and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie took the internet by storm ever since it was announced.

'Bharat' will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

Nothing has been revealed about Disha's character in the film but reports suggest that the actress will play the role of Salman Khan's sister.