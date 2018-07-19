हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a tangerine monokini—See pic

The actress is quite a fitness freak.

New Delhi: The very gorgeous Disha Patani has an hour-glass figure to die for. The pretty young actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The film did great business at the Box Office and their on-screen chemistry was appreciated much.

The actress who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram account and shared a picture. Disha exudes oomph in a tangerine monokini. The actress has a solid fanbase on social media and that explains why her pictures go viral in no time.

Well, Disha is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money.

On the professional front, the young actress has bagged a huge project starring Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She will be seen playing a trapeze artist in 'Bharat', a film by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

The actress is currently training hard for her part in the film. Her recent videos on social media show her doing a front flip under her trainer Nadeem Akhtar's strict supervision. And we must say that the girl aces it much like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

