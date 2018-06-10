हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a white monokini—See pics

Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, 'Bharat'.

Disha Patani raises the temperature in a white monokini—See pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Disha Patani has been ruling our hearts ever since she made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha had a small role in the film but her performance made a long-lasting impact on the audience as well as the critics.  The actress is quite popular on social media and keeps her fans updated through her regular posts. Disha took to Instagram on Sunday and shared two pictures in a white monokini. The actress is flaunting her perfectly toned body and giving us major fitness goals.

The white flower in her hair looks adorable and her cheerful smile will certainly brighten up your mood! Disha's fans have already started flooding the post with positive comments.  

Check out the pics right here:

The 25-year-old actress's Baaghi 2 sent the cash registers ringing as soon as it released. The movie stars Disha opposite Tiger Shroff, her rumoured beau. Perhaps it is Tiger and Disha's on-screen chemistry that made people flock to theatres to watch the film. 

Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, 'Bharat'. The movie will have superstar Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover will also play a key role in the film.

 'Bharat' is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019

Tags:
Disha PataniBharatTiger Shroff

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close