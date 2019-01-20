Disha Patani redefines beauty in latest Instagram post

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a social media sensation and fans eagerly await her uploads. From posing in alluring western attire to donning traditional outfits, the actress's Instagram account is a treat to the eyes. In her latest Instagram post, Disha redefines beauty with a selfie and fans are already going gaga over how beautiful she is.

Check out the post here:

The picture has already garnered more than 1.3 million likes and the comments section is full of compliments. Disha is a rage on social media and her pics go viral instantaneously.

The leggy lass first grabbed eyeballs in her debut film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Even though her part in the film was limited, people couldn't help but notice admire the gorgeous newcomer.

On the personal front, Disha is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff. Both Disha and Tiger are known to be fitness freaks and often share jaw-dropping workout videos. They have been spotted together on numerous dinner dates and lunch dates and even ringed in the New Year together. However, neither Disha nor Tiger have admitted their relationship status.

Coming to Disha's professional front, she will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

'Bharat' is slated to hit the screens on the ocassion of Eid.