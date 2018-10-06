Disha Patani redefines hotness in her shimmering dress, looks uber glam—See pic

New Delhi: The generation next actress Disha Patani is a big hit on social media. Her pictures and videos garner maximum eyeballs as fans want are keen to know more about this pretty face. Her gorgeous looks are enough to pull the crowd to theatres and her recent success 'Baaghi 2' has made her one of the most sought-after stars.

The stunning B-Towner and social media sensation shared her latest picture on Instagram which probably is part of her photo shoot for a magazine. Check it out:

She has indeed redefined hotness in her glam avatar. The photo she shared 16 hours ago has already garnered 1,000, 466 likes so far. Imagine the craze around her?

Like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha too is quite a fitness freak and her washboard abs can give actresses a run for their money. The pretty young actress was last seen in 'Baaghi 2' opposite Tiger and the film did great business at the Box Office. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated much.

'Bharat' is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Katrina as the female lead. It is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The film also features Tabu, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh to name a few. It will release on Eid next year.

The svelte actress is currently training hard to ace her part in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. She will be playing a trapeze artist in the film reportedly.