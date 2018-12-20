हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Disha Patani reveals the name of her favourite film- See inside

The iconic film starred yesteryear superstar Raj Kapoor in the lead role. 

Disha Patani reveals the name of her favourite film- See inside

New Delhi:  Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is all set to play a trapeze artist in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat, revealed that Raj Kapoor starrer iconic film 'Mera Naam Joker' is her favourite film. 

The iconic film starred yesteryear superstar Raj Kapoor in the lead role. The film was released on December 8, 1970.  

The actress, who recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming next Bharat essays the role of a trapeze artist in the film. Based against the backdrop of a circus in the early 60s and 70s, Disha will be performing some extremely difficult stunts in the film.

The 'Baaghi 2' actress is quiet active on social media and has an ocean of fans. With every upload, the actress receives loads of compliments and her million dollar smile often steals hearts. Disha has a perfectly toned body and often flaunts it on social media.

Disha will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!

Tags:
Disha PataniBharatMera Naam JokerKatrina KaifSalman Khan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close