Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets Instagram on fire in beachwear—See pic

The much-talented actress will next be seen in Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bharat'.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Disha Patani has been the queen of hearts ever since she was seen in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story'. Her role in the film didn't last long but Disha grabbed a lot of eyeballs during her stint. The actress, since then, has remained in the limelight. Be it for the success of her movies, 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 2' or her rumoured love life with actor Tiger Shroff.

The gorgeous actress is an avid social media user and keeps her fanbase happy by posting regularly. Her latest Instagram post has already started ganinig positive comments and the picture is a pure treat to the eyes.

Disha looks ultra resplendent in a grey coloured beachwear.

Check out her Insta post here:

The much-talented actress will next be seen in Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer 'Bharat'.  The movie also stars film actress Tabu and popular comedian Sunil Grover. 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain's Aasif Sheikh will also have a role in the film.

Most of Salman Khan's films in the recent past have hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid and 'Bharat' is no exception. It will release on the festival in 2019.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' will be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'.

