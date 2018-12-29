Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring in bikini-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been the talk of the town of late because of her smoking hot pictures on Instagram. The actress, who will be next seen in a Salman Khan starrer, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Her posts go viral minutes after they are shared on social media. Although she has been criticised many times for posting some bold pictures, Disha remains unfazed by all the criticisms.

Disha never leaves an opportunity to flaunt her perfectly toned body. The actress took to Instgram to share yet another picture in bikini.

Check out the picture:

The actress is blessed with gorgeous features and works hard to keep her body perfectly toned. Much like her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, Disha is known to be fitness freak and often shares pics and videos from her workout sessions.

On the work front, she will share screen space with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release and it one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Not much has been revealed about Disha's role in the film but reports are that the actress will be playing a trapeze artist in the film.

While we have seen a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's look from 'Bharat', there hasn't been a single picture of Disha from sets. Looks like makers are keeping her look under the wraps and will surprise us with the same!