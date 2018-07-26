हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani shares video from the sets of Bharat-Watch

The actress, who plays a trapeze artist in the movie has been taking formal training to play her part well

New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani had earlier announced joining the cast of upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat. After sharing her workout videos, Disha has now taken to her Instagram to share sneak peeks from her preparations for Bharat.

In her recent Instagram video, the actress is seen getting ready for her 'Bharat' shoot.

With those loose curls and captivating smile, Disha stirs the excitement of the audience to know more about her look.

Disha who will be seen in a pivotal role in 'Bharat' has been practising gymnastics and stunts for quite some time. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, she is often seen wooing her fans with her stunning pictures and training videos on social media.

The actress, who plays a trapeze artist in the movie has been taking formal training to play her part right.

The actress is currently training hard for her part in the film. Her recent videos on social media feature her doing a front flip under her trainer Nadeem Akhtar's strict supervision. And we must say that the girl aces it much like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

