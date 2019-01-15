Disha Patani shows off her glam side in a shimmering thigh-high slit gown—See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Disha Patani is currently training hard to ace her part in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film is a big budget extravaganza with Bhai leading the pack of actors. The movie is helmed by 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Disha, who has a strong hold on social media—all thanks to her pictures and videos, recently posted a photo on Instagram and Twitter. The young and happening 'Baaghi 2' star can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure in the picture.

Check out the click here:

The gorgeous star can be seen wearing a black and silver metallic gown with a thigh-high slit giving her an edgy look. She puts forth her glamourous avatar and we are sure like her previous posts, this one too will get maximum likes.

In almost three hours, the picture has fetched 760, 183 likes already. Imagine her star power and strong fan army on social media!

Disha is a fitness freak much like rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She is often clicked outside the gym or yoga centre.

On the work front, in 'Bharat', the actress will reportedly be seen playing a trapeze artist. The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aashif Sheikh will also be seen in supporting parts.

The film is hitting the screens this Eid on June 5, 2019.