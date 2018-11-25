हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Disha Patani

Disha Patani slays the denim-on-denim trend like never before!

Disha took to Instagram to share some pics in which she is slaying the denim-on-denim trend.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren, Disha Patani makes our hearts skip a beat with every new upload. The actress is quite active on social media and has a mammoth fan-following. Be it acing the Indian look wearing a lehenga, or setting the temperature soaring in swimwear, there is nothing that this gorgeous beauty can't pull off! Disha is quite a fitness freak and often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions. The actress has a perfectly toned body, all thanks to her workout schedule.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha will soon light up the silver screen with her presence in 'Bharat'. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and has an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover to name a few.

'Bharat' will release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. As per reports, Disha will play a trapeze artist in the film. Not much has been revealed about her role as makers remain tight-lipped about the whole affair.

On the personal front, the gorgeous actress is rumoured to be dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff and is often clicked by the paps with him. Neither Disha nor Tiger, however, have confirmed their relationship status.

